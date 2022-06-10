Vectors Research Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

