Vectors Research Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,441,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.73.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.86 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

