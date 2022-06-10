Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 7,176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 278,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 152,302 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.71. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $348.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

