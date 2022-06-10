Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after acquiring an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,262,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,882,000 after purchasing an additional 215,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.