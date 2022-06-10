Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 1,633 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,345 shares of company stock worth $3,688,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.26 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.83.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.