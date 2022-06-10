Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$69.52 and last traded at C$69.52. Approximately 15,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.80.

