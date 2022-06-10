Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 341,371 shares.The stock last traded at $205.17 and had previously closed at $212.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.25 and its 200 day moving average is $245.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBK. American Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

