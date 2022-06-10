Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

