Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $76.62

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.62 and last traded at $76.65, with a volume of 6419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.