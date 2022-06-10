Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $212.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.98 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

