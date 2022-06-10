Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,034,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.48 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.