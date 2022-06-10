Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,034,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares in the last quarter.
BIV stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.48 and a twelve month high of $91.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
