Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

