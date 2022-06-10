VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Trading Up 2.3%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.79. Approximately 1,818,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 24,966,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 19,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

