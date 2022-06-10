Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.14.

VCSA opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

