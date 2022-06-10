USDJ (USDJ) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $1.67 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00433198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

