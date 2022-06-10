US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USFD opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

In other news, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

