Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will announce $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of URBN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 22,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,880. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after purchasing an additional 318,211 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

