Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $95.62. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,936. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.