Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 3.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.40. 32,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,479. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.47.

