Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after buying an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $43.04. 221,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,211,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

