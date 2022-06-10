Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 23,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,460,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

