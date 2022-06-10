Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Invests $440,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,701,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,599,000 after acquiring an additional 309,423 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

