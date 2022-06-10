Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,347,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $92.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,303,371. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $92.89 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

