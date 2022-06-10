UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.17 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00018082 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.17 billion and $6.05 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00199962 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006207 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

