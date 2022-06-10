Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

UNVR stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,118. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,414 shares of company stock valued at $397,017 and have sold 197,031 shares valued at $6,306,492. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $65,310,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,966,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 108.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 837,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

