United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 449,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,780,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13,896.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

