United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,889 shares during the period. United Community Banks makes up about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $21,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,391,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after purchasing an additional 279,544 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of UCBI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. 8,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

