Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $6,638,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.04. 55,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

