Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.