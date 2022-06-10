Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $61.81.
Several research firms recently commented on UL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
