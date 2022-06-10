UNC Management Company Inc. Invests $2.28 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Affirm comprises about 1.7% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,839 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after purchasing an additional 534,003 shares during the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.83. 254,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,550,952. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Affirm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

