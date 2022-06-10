Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $266,735.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

