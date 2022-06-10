Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.