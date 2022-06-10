Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $458.36.

ULTA stock opened at $422.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

