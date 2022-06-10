Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.35. The stock had a trading volume of 913,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.54 and its 200-day moving average is $387.85. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
