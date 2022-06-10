Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.20-$20.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion-$9.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.18 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $422.35. The stock had a trading volume of 913,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.54 and its 200-day moving average is $387.85. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.36.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

