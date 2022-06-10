UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading 4.1% Higher

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.16 and last traded at $79.16. 315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.

UFPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $604.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.