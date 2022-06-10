UCA Coin (UCA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,550.00

UCA Coin (UCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UCA Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $661,301.50 and approximately $1,550.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00335489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00442771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00030614 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,344,625,570 coins and its circulating supply is 2,305,765,435 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . UCA Coin’s official website is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

