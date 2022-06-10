UBS Group Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €66.00 ($70.97) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP traded down €0.37 ($0.40) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €52.08 ($56.00). 3,029,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a one year high of €69.17 ($74.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.90.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.