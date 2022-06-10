UBS Group Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $450.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $460.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $571.44.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $426.42 on Tuesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.99.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.