UBS Group Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,703,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 22,712.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 2,705.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,058,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

