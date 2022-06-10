UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €1.90 ($2.04) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AF. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.30) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.44) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

AF opened at €1.61 ($1.73) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €3.51 and a 200 day moving average of €3.82. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

