Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($59.46) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

