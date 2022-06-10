Tycoon (TYC) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

Tycoon (TYC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $210,323.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,094.03 or 0.99996646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

