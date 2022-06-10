Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.86

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 15512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $616,249. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $33,584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

