TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Cap of $569,399.91

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $569,399.91 and approximately $51,444.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,979,521,919 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

