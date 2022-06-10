Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 767,343 shares.The stock last traded at $29.04 and had previously closed at $29.29.

Several research firms have commented on TRQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $402.65 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.