trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 74,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 462,247 shares.The stock last traded at $1.83 and had previously closed at $1.78.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.
The firm has a market cap of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.
trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
