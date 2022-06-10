Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives $33.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TCOM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. 243,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,065,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

