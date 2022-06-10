Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $590.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.44 million and the highest is $598.63 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. CLSA dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 266,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,825. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

