Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $590.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $580.44 million and the highest is $598.63 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $628.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TCOM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 266,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,825. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.
Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
