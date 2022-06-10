TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Insider John Philip Schaefer Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $28.96 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.74.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 830,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRS. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

