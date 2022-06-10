Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.88.

Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. 74,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

